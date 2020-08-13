Raymond James & Associates Has $3.09 Million Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,558 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Yeti worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the first quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the second quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 248.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 137.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $14,101,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,322,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

