Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.64% of Everi worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 469,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Everi by 79.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 228,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 101,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The firm has a market cap of $660.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.75.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

