Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $2,712,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 21.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 32.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

