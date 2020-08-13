Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,961,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,807,000 after acquiring an additional 89,209 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,143,000 after acquiring an additional 928,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,245 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 94.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,424,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,272,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,212,000 after acquiring an additional 374,519 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

