Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,604 shares of company stock valued at $22,013,411 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $71.85 on Thursday. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $74.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

