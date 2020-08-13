Raymond James & Associates Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Hudson Pacific Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 611,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 134,809 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 365,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,230.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.