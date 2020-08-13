Raymond James & Associates Purchases 19,405 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Blackbaud worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLKB. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 25.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $189,000.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.61, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.