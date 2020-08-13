Raymond James & Associates Purchases 36,355 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Amarin worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Amarin by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth $4,372,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 29.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 170,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth $29,000. 44.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amarin from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.75 and a beta of 2.62. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.