Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,657 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Argo Group worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group in the first quarter worth $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Argo Group by 191.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

