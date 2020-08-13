Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of Construction Partners worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROAD opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. Construction Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.