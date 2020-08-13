Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,186 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $91.13.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.