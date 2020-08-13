Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,052 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 764.3% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

