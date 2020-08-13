Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,321 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,900. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

