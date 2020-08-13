Raymond James & Associates Sells 53,969 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of AerCap worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AerCap by 74.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AerCap by 3,256.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67,434 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in AerCap by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AerCap by 138.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 139,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. Cfra cut their price target on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

