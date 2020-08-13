Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,454 Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the first quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 35.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 31.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 28.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GBAB opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

In related news, insider Donald A. Jr. Chubb bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $206,190.00.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

