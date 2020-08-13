Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NantHealth (NH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH):

8/8/2020 – NantHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/7/2020 – NantHealth was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – NantHealth was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2020 – NantHealth was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2020 – NantHealth was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2020 – NantHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2020 – NantHealth was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – NantHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

6/30/2020 – NantHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/24/2020 – NantHealth was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/24/2020 – NantHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ NH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. NantHealth Inc has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $419.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.93.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NantHealth by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,866,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

