Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celsius (CELH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH):

8/7/2020 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $11.75 to $23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.50 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2020 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $17.00.

6/24/2020 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 37,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Celsius Holdings Inc alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 227,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.