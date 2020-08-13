Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco is well positioned to benefit from robust demand for identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions fueled by coronavirus crisis-induced high growth in Internet traffic. Moreover, solid uptake of Webex video conferencing and business productivity offerings on account of COVID-19 induced work-from-home demand environment remains noteworthy. Additionally, strong growth in Meraki, and strength across WiFi 6 products and Catalyst 9000 family of switches remain positives. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weak demand for server solutions remains a woe. Further, sluggishness in the commercial, service provider and enterprise end markets on soft IT spending and coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on the top line.”

8/10/2020 – Cisco Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/24/2020 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Cisco Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2020 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Cisco Systems Inc alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.