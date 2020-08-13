Reik & CO. LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.0% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 175,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.02. 358,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451,870. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

