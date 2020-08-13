Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Colfax (CFX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Colfax (NYSE: CFX) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2020 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Colfax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2020 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Colfax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/27/2020 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.77. 10,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colfax Corp has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $189,744.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,684.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $839,736 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,529,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Colfax by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 19.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

