Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Micron Technology (MU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU):

8/13/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cascend Securities from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc.

7/21/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

6/29/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/23/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

6/22/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

6/16/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.50 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.37. 1,798,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,844,732. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

