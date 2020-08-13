Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Nutrien was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

7/13/2020 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2020 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/19/2020 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $52.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 36.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 379.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 395,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

