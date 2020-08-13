resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Get resTORbio alerts:

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that resTORbio will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 371.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the second quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in resTORbio during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TORC shares. FIG Partners reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. resTORbio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.