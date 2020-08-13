Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 379.84% and a negative return on equity of 111.44%.

NASDAQ:RWLK traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 3,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.63. Rewalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

RWLK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rewalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

