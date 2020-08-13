Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,308.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bruce William Mcclelland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

