Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.27

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 532000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Several research firms recently commented on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,006,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,513,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after acquiring an additional 492,820 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,305,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 259,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

