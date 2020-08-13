Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $36,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $11.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $446.70. The stock had a trading volume of 418,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.56 and its 200 day moving average is $367.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

