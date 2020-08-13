Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.28

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $6.20. Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 2,894,844 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $19.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.93.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

