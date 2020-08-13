Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 24,363,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,582,434. The company has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.