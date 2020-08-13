Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RPRX traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 19,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000 over the last three months.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

