RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €34.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €34.50 ($40.59) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RTL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.13 ($46.03).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

