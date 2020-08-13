Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $42.83 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $42,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.68. 7,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,646. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.58.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

