RWE (FRA:RWE) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

RWE (FRA:RWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RWE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.28 ($36.80).

FRA RWE traded up €0.68 ($0.80) during trading on Thursday, reaching €33.65 ($39.59). 2,102,181 shares of the stock traded hands. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.43.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

