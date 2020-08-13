RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 40.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.28 ($36.80).

RWE stock traded up €0.68 ($0.80) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €33.65 ($39.59). 2,102,181 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.43. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

