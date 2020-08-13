salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 428,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of salesforce.com worth $562,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 121.4% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $195.11. The company had a trading volume of 218,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $209.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.89 and a 200 day moving average of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,083.94, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $1,743,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,026 shares of company stock valued at $135,591,548 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

