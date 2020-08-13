Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Schrodinger worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $69.39 on Thursday. Schrodinger Inc has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrodinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

