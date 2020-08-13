Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,638 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 14.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 1.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $45,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,571,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 83,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.22. 314,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

