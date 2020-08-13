Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Lowered by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,751,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,963,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,362,000 after buying an additional 2,916,764 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,722,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after buying an additional 356,387 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 414,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 224,589 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.98. 596,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,217. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

