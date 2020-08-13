Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $744.70

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $744.70 and traded as low as $741.00. Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at $741.00, with a volume of 51,393 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $554.22 million and a PE ratio of -18.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 744.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 733.45. The company has a current ratio of 638.77, a quick ratio of 638.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.29%.

In other news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.87) per share, with a total value of £7,157.40 ($9,357.30).

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

