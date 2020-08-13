Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Increases By 246.1%

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 246.1% from the April 30th total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $1.95 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,238.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,253 shares of company stock worth $108,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,530 shares during the period. 180 Degree Capital makes up about 1.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.41% of 180 Degree Capital worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.