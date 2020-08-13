Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Declines By 16.7%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Shares of AELTF stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells simulation and software applications and services for the civil and military aerospace sectors in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers MaxSim Tower for supporting local tower, and ground and ramp control; MaxSim Radar for radar and non-radar procedural training; MaxSim Mobile Systems that facilitates transport to alternative training locations; MaxSim Ultra 3D-Tabletop, an interpretation of standing ATC training tool; MaxSim in a Pod, an enclosed tower setup with a 2-screen front projection visual system; MaxSim Virtual Reality simulator; InSight Visual Systems, a 3D scene-renderer that provides enhancements to realistic visual scene performance and visual acuity; and Aviation Phraseology Training ICE, an application to master proper terminology and communications procedures in a non-intimidating environment.

