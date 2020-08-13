Short Interest in AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Grows By 188.7%

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, an increase of 188.7% from the April 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Get AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.3%. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.