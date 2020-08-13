Short Interest in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Drops By 78.3%

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the April 30th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,707,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 785,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 101,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 379,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,114. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.