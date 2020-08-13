Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declines By 82.8%

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the April 15th total of 517,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Freehold Royalties stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.