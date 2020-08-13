Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Decreases By 28.2%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.50. 15,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,830. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $109.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.71.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.