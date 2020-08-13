Short Interest in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Drops By 72.3%

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the February 27th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,953. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

