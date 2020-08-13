Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Expands By 178.3%

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the April 15th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TIGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after buying an additional 444,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2,971.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

