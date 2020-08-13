Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Declines By 53.5%

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 162,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,502. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 12.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the first quarter worth $159,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 19.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 45.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

