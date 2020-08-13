Short Interest in P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Expands By 72.1%

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PFIN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 8,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406. P & F Industries has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter. P & F Industries had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.24%.

P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

