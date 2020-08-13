Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Decreases By 43.4%

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGEN opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tecogen had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecogen will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecogen stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.19% of Tecogen worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

